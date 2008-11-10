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2 year warranty

All series

  • Remote control photograph
  • Packaging photograph
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  • Remote control photograph
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Discontinued

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SBCHC8440/34

Wireless music

Just imagine it, no hassles with cables, and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with a quality FM wireless stereo headphone.

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Rechargeable

Wireless music

  • FM transmission

  • Rechargeable

Reduces costs by using rechargeable batteries

The headphone set incorporates facilities for recharging the batteries.

3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

Technical Specifications

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