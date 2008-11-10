2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBCHC8440/34
Wireless music
Just imagine it, no hassles with cables, and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with a quality FM wireless stereo headphone.
FM transmission
Rechargeable
The headphone set incorporates facilities for recharging the batteries.
Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
Reviews