Search terms

  • Wet or dry, protective shave Wet or dry, protective shave Wet or dry, protective shave

    Shaver series 1000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S1030/04

    Wet or dry, protective shave

    Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient, easy shave

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.1,845.00

    Shaver series 1000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all AquaTouch Shavers

    Wet or dry, protective shave

    Designed to protect against nicks and cuts

    • Skin protection system
    • Self-sharpening blades
    • 3-direction Flex Heads
    Self-sharpening precision blades for a reliable clean shave

    Self-sharpening precision blades for a reliable clean shave

    Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our Self-Sharpening Blade system with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

    Heads flex in 3 directions to easily shave every curve

    Heads flex in 3 directions to easily shave every curve

    Flex heads with 3 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, ensure close skin contact for a clean shave, even in the trickiest areas like neck and jaw line.

    45 minutes of cordless shaving after an ten-hour charge

    45 minutes of cordless shaving after an ten-hour charge

    You'll have 45+ minutes of running time - that's about 15 shaves - on an ten-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

    Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

    Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

    This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

    100% waterproof shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Simply remove the head of the shaver and and rinse it thouroughly under the tap

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Protective cap

    • Power

      Battery type
      NiMH
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Charging
      10 hours full charge
      Run time
      45 min / 15 shaves
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      2  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Black and Dark royal blue

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      3-direction Flex Heads
      Shaving system
      • Self-sharpening blades
      • CloseCut Blade System

    • Ease of use

      Display
      Charging indicator
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Operation
      • Cordless use
      • Unplug before use

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • 90% of consumers experience no hair pulling - tested in China in 2016
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive deal- sign up now for additional 10 % discount

    VIP exclusive access to sales​​

    Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​

    Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips 

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.