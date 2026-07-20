2 year warranty
Discontinued
Pro Skin Advanced Trimmer
Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1mm up to 10mm.
1mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
10h charge/45mins cordless use
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a short beard of 1mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 1mm steps.
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 1mm long.
Blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation.
4.2
of 5
458
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Karna412
20/07/2026
India
Clip of the product is available or not
Happy with the product but the trimming clips is not working if any stock is available of trimmimg clip would like to know about it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4001/15 beard trimmer
Date of Use 2025-12-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4001/15 beard trimmer
Date of Use 2025-12-19
Ankuhoney
25/01/2022
India
Happy with The Product Quality
Used it for almost 5 years. Now it is almost dead and Again Purchased Philips BT 3211/15 Trimmer. Loved Philips Trimmers. Works well and do its job always.
Pros
Works Well
Cons
Not for Corded Use and No battery charging indicator on machine.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4001/15 beard trimmer
Date of Use 2020-01-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4001/15 beard trimmer
Date of Use 2020-01-24
KK Gorvesh
03/01/2022
India
Long life trimmer
I used it approx 6 year. Fully happy with this product.
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4001/15 beard trimmer
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4001/15 beard trimmer