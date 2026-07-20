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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 3000beard trimmer

QT4001/15

4.2

| (458) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Pro Skin Advanced Trimmer

Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1mm up to 10mm.

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The most convenient way to start with your beard

Pro Skin Advanced Trimmer

  • 1mm precision settings

  • Stainless steel blades

  • 10h charge/45mins cordless use

Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 1-10mm

Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 1-10mm

Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a short beard of 1mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 1mm steps.

1mm precision

1mm precision

Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 1mm long.

Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

Blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

458

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

20/07/2026

India

India

Clip of the product is available or not

Happy with the product but the trimming clips is not working if any stock is available of trimmimg clip would like to know about it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4001/15 beard trimmer

Date of Use 2025-12-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4001/15 beard trimmer

Date of Use 2025-12-19

25/01/2022

India

India

Happy with The Product Quality

Used it for almost 5 years. Now it is almost dead and Again Purchased Philips BT 3211/15 Trimmer. Loved Philips Trimmers. Works well and do its job always.

Pros

Works Well

Cons

Not for Corded Use and No battery charging indicator on machine.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4001/15 beard trimmer

Date of Use 2020-01-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4001/15 beard trimmer

Date of Use 2020-01-24

03/01/2022

India

India

Long life trimmer

I used it approx 6 year. Fully happy with this product.

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4001/15 beard trimmer

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4001/15 beard trimmer

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