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Discontinued

Multigroom series 3000Grooming kit

QG3190/00

Superior visibility, maximum precision

The revolutionary MicroBlade technology of this Philips grooming kit is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind without unwanted hair.

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Superior visibility, maximum precision

  • Pro

  • 9-in-1

  • Waterproof

100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.

MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

The revolutionary MicroBlade Technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.

Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

The hardened Inox Steel self-sharpening blades are sharper than Titanium*.

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