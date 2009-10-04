2 year warranty
Discontinued
QG3190/00
Superior visibility, maximum precision
The revolutionary MicroBlade technology of this Philips grooming kit is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind without unwanted hair.
Pro
9-in-1
Waterproof
100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.
The revolutionary MicroBlade Technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.
The hardened Inox Steel self-sharpening blades are sharper than Titanium*.
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