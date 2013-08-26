2 year warranty
Discontinued
7 in 1 grooming kit
This Philips professional grooming kit QG3080 with head, beard, nose and eartrimmer is the ultimate styling tool to create the right look for any occasion.
7-in-1
The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.
Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.
Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
spal
26/08/2013
India
Verygood
This product is very useful and very good in use but there is a problem that after expiration of battery life there is no spare battery is available at service centre for replacement.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3080/10 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3080/10 Grooming kit
Kunaal
09/05/2012
India
This product is easy to use
This product has a variety of blades and going to the barber is past tense now ...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3080/10 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3080/10 Grooming kit
durgacharan
03/04/2015
India
Good but not the best
I am having this product since 2006.I bought this as it is easier during travel, light and re-chargeable battery. As a multi grooming kit, it holds on to its position well. But among its all, I used mostly the trimmer, which is primary for my usages. When all is well, it goes good. But any parts if you loose/became faulty, getting the replacement is hard. But for sure, if this situation occurs, you'll know the number of service center Philips has in your town and the important people in them. I guess we all understand why replacement we don't get ??? I guess there is not much business out of its part.May be this is the reasons I can term it as USE and THROW product. By USE and THROW, I meant USE it as long as it goes well, once stopped you can't get repaired so THROW it. I look at it this way. Lets calculate this way. Possibly, most frequent usable part in multi-groom is bear trimmer(/finer) -2/3 times a week. So 100-150 times a year if one is a regular user. For other case, it'll be 10-15 times a year. Which means a product, considering lowest usages parts life to be at least 100-150 times in entire expected life time, results to 10 Years. Can a company keeps support for such product for 10 years ? Ideally speaking yes, say many a kitchen product that cost much lesser than this actually gives support even for longer time. But not sure about this kind of product. There could be many factor though. My personal opinion, after usage of this, I'd rather go for a costlier that gives sustainable for long usage. There are few product in market actually. It worth paying high at beginning and getting benefited for more than 10 years. If you calculate inflation and many such aspect in my view your dependable product with higher cost worth much less. Secondly if product is designed in such a way that parts/accessories are available in most places, not depending on company's support, it'll be good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3080/10 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3080/10 Grooming kit