I am having this product since 2006.I bought this as it is easier during travel, light and re-chargeable battery. As a multi grooming kit, it holds on to its position well. But among its all, I used mostly the trimmer, which is primary for my usages. When all is well, it goes good. But any parts if you loose/became faulty, getting the replacement is hard. But for sure, if this situation occurs, you'll know the number of service center Philips has in your town and the important people in them. I guess we all understand why replacement we don't get ??? I guess there is not much business out of its part.May be this is the reasons I can term it as USE and THROW product. By USE and THROW, I meant USE it as long as it goes well, once stopped you can't get repaired so THROW it. I look at it this way. Lets calculate this way. Possibly, most frequent usable part in multi-groom is bear trimmer(/finer) -2/3 times a week. So 100-150 times a year if one is a regular user. For other case, it'll be 10-15 times a year. Which means a product, considering lowest usages parts life to be at least 100-150 times in entire expected life time, results to 10 Years. Can a company keeps support for such product for 10 years ? Ideally speaking yes, say many a kitchen product that cost much lesser than this actually gives support even for longer time. But not sure about this kind of product. There could be many factor though. My personal opinion, after usage of this, I'd rather go for a costlier that gives sustainable for long usage. There are few product in market actually. It worth paying high at beginning and getting benefited for more than 10 years. If you calculate inflation and many such aspect in my view your dependable product with higher cost worth much less. Secondly if product is designed in such a way that parts/accessories are available in most places, not depending on company's support, it'll be good.