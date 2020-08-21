2 year warranty
Discontinued
NT1150/10
No pulling guaranteed
The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 1000 gently removes unwanted nose and ear hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a fast, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed.
No pulling guaranteed
Guard system, ideal angle
Fully washable, AA battery
With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.
The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear and nose. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.
Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.
3.6
of 5
34
Reviews
Astrobufff
21/08/2020
India
Superb all round grooming device
I have the model with two eyebrow trimmer inserts and a dedicated nose trimmer head. Even without those, this standalone device should do almost all essential trimming. In the ear and on the ear hair are easily removed. Small stray hair on upper cheek and bridge of nose can be easily trimmed with this. Use a slight rotating motion in the nose to trap the hair in the cutting mechanism. Inhale through the mouth and exhale forcefully through the nose to blast out the cut hair. The eyebrow attachment, of purchased, makes a clean trimming job of eyebrows to either of 2 lengths, with just two passes. The dedicated nose attachment will leave nose hair a little longer and need a push-pull and rotary motion to trim. Takes a little longer. Buy the bigger set if you can.
Pros
Fast. Efficient. Robust feel. Good set
Cons
Slightly Pricey
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1150/10 Comfortable nose & ear trimmer
Date of Use 2020-04-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1150/10 Comfortable nose & ear trimmer
Date of Use 2020-04-20
arijit50
28/09/2019
India
Repeat purchase
I have used this product for the past few years and it performs really well. After many years of use it gave up on me so I decided to buy the same product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1150/10 Comfortable nose & ear trimmer
Date of Use 2017-09-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1150/10 Comfortable nose & ear trimmer
Date of Use 2017-09-28
Embrace
08/04/2019
India
Verified buyer
Excellent product
Very simple product, easy to use and clean after use. Does the job well its designed for. I also i use it to trim the hair along the Intergluteal cleft because of its safety feature towards no pulls or nicks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1150/10 Comfortable nose & ear trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1150/10 Comfortable nose & ear trimmer