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Discontinued

Multimedia Speakers 2.1

MMS4545B/94

3.8

| (29) Reviews

Music, Movie & Entertainment

With 40W sound output and bluetooth connectivity, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobile phones , MAC and PC.

See all benefits

Music, Movie & Entertainment

  • Bluetooth

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

Rich bass

This Philips PC speaker provides good sound quality with a rich bass experience from a loudspeaker box system.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

29

Reviews

3

11/04/2021

India

India

Good punch in 2.1 Bluetooth speaker set

Decent looking, good quality sound. Using it for 3 years and not a single problem so far. Bluetooth, FM, Aux every connectivity is good and works like charm

Pros

Budget home sound system with decent looks. Ideal for home party, Good bass and clarity

Cons

Not too loud for the bigger parties.

This review was made for MMS4545B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2019-04-11

This review was made for MMS4545B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2019-04-11

03/01/2019

India

India

Good product from Philips

Great Speakers with excellent bass and sound output and the woofer is really good. The sound effects are really good and the best thing about the product is the Bluetooth connectivity.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MMS4545B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MMS4545B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

28/11/2017

India

India

Very Nice Sound

Very good product, sound output is very good. It supports all the functionalities very well, FM , bluetooth etc. At first , after seeing the pics, I thought the inner blue color has neon lights , but unfortunately it turned out to be blue colored rubber only, so looking nice.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MMS4545B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MMS4545B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

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