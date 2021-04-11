2 year warranty
Discontinued
MMS4545B/94
Music, Movie & Entertainment
With 40W sound output and bluetooth connectivity, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobile phones , MAC and PC.
Bluetooth
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
This Philips PC speaker provides good sound quality with a rich bass experience from a loudspeaker box system.
3.8
of 5
29
Reviews
11/04/2021
India
Good punch in 2.1 Bluetooth speaker set
Decent looking, good quality sound. Using it for 3 years and not a single problem so far. Bluetooth, FM, Aux every connectivity is good and works like charm
Pros
Budget home sound system with decent looks. Ideal for home party, Good bass and clarity
Cons
Not too loud for the bigger parties.
This review was made for MMS4545B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2019-04-11
This review was made for MMS4545B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2019-04-11
SumithS
03/01/2019
India
Good product from Philips
Great Speakers with excellent bass and sound output and the woofer is really good. The sound effects are really good and the best thing about the product is the Bluetooth connectivity.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MMS4545B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MMS4545B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Anilsoni
28/11/2017
India
Very Nice Sound
Very good product, sound output is very good. It supports all the functionalities very well, FM , bluetooth etc. At first , after seeing the pics, I thought the inner blue color has neon lights , but unfortunately it turned out to be blue colored rubber only, so looking nice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MMS4545B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MMS4545B Multimedia Speakers 2.1