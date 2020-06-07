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Discontinued

Multimedia Speakers 2.1

MMS2260B/94

1.8

| (4) Reviews

Music, Movies & Entertainment

With a bass-rich 60 W output, the MMS2260 Bluetooth speakers are perfect for listening to music or watching movies on your laptop, desktop or TV. Front-facing controls and USB/Micro SD connectors make it easy to Plug and Play.

See all benefits

Music, Movies & Entertainment

  • USB, Micro SD, FM

  • Bluetooth

  • 60W

60W RMS total output power

60W RMS total output power

RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Subwoofer for deep bass plus satellites for clear highs

The audio system is separated into a subwoofer that is optimized to reproduce bass frequencies and satellite speakers that are optimsed for mid- and high-range frequencies. The result is a system that powerfully reproduces the full range of audio frequencies from deep bass to crystal clear high notes with the minimum of distortion.

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.8

of 5

4

Reviews

5
3
2

07/06/2020

India

India

Satisfied

Sufficient bass and good sound quality. Bluetooth connectivity is also good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MMS2260B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2020-05-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MMS2260B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2020-05-07

02/11/2020

India

India

Not Great

I don't like the sound quality, i ordered from Amazon and it was very bad experience, i replaced two times but same ..... Amazon experience is very bad

Pros

Low price, premium looking

Cons

Overall bad experience

This review was made for MMS2260B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2020-10-02

This review was made for MMS2260B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2020-10-02

19/10/2020

India

India

bass i unstable

bass level is changing if i increase or decrease the sound the bass level is also changing with that

Pros

bass is good

Cons

sound clarity is low, bass is unstable

This review was made for MMS2260B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2020-09-19

This review was made for MMS2260B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2020-09-19

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