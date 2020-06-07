Hi there, Thank you for sharing your review here with us. We're sorry to hear you were having these difficulties with your Speaker. Obviously, that should not be the case! You mentioned that you have already have returned the product, yet we like to kindly ask if there is still anything that we can do. We'd love to hear! So if that is the case - at your earliest convenience, please feel free to get in touch via social media. We’re available 24/7 on Facebook (https://philips.to/fb247), and Twitter (https://philips.to/tw247). Alternatively, you can reach out to us via the contact page on our website (https://philips.to/2XeizXO). One of our colleagues will then try their best to help you further. Hope to speak to you soon! Kind regards,