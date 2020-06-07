2 year warranty
Discontinued
MMS2260B/94
Music, Movies & Entertainment
With a bass-rich 60 W output, the MMS2260 Bluetooth speakers are perfect for listening to music or watching movies on your laptop, desktop or TV. Front-facing controls and USB/Micro SD connectors make it easy to Plug and Play.
USB, Micro SD, FM
Bluetooth
60W
RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
The audio system is separated into a subwoofer that is optimized to reproduce bass frequencies and satellite speakers that are optimsed for mid- and high-range frequencies. The result is a system that powerfully reproduces the full range of audio frequencies from deep bass to crystal clear high notes with the minimum of distortion.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
1.8
of 5
4
Reviews
07/06/2020
India
Satisfied
Sufficient bass and good sound quality. Bluetooth connectivity is also good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MMS2260B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2020-05-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MMS2260B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2020-05-07
02/11/2020
India
Not Great
I don't like the sound quality, i ordered from Amazon and it was very bad experience, i replaced two times but same ..... Amazon experience is very bad
Pros
Low price, premium looking
Cons
Overall bad experience
This review was made for MMS2260B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2020-10-02
This review was made for MMS2260B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2020-10-02
Aks628
19/10/2020
India
bass i unstable
bass level is changing if i increase or decrease the sound the bass level is also changing with that
Pros
bass is good
Cons
sound clarity is low, bass is unstable
This review was made for MMS2260B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2020-09-19
This review was made for MMS2260B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2020-09-19