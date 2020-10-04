2 year warranty
Discontinued
MMS2160B/94
Music, movies & entertainment
With 60W sound output and bluetooth connectivity , these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobiles,MAC and PC. You can also convert it in to a sound bar , on demand!
Bluetooth
This Philips PC speaker provides good sound quality with a rich bass experience from a loudspeaker box system.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
MM420K
04/10/2020
India
Good one for medium sized homes
It can give pretty good bass when we want it to and is fun for making your mood good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MMS2160B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MMS2160B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Avadhesh
07/08/2018
India
Very yery very nice product by philips
I am very impress by 2160 b.So I have perched 02 sets.very nice product by Philips.
This review was made for MMS2160B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
This review was made for MMS2160B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Rdsaini
21/09/2018
India
Dead after 2 month & Philips don't have PCB for this speaker
I purchased this speaker on 14/05/18 and speaker got dead after 2 month. I registered complaint to Philips which number is SUP001559856 on 09/08/18 but my speaker is dead till date. Today is 21/09/18. I called so many times Philips customer care and Philips service centre they said that USB PCB is faulty in your speaker and we don't have this card so you have to wait. I am waiting last 2 month but everytime Philips said same thing that we don't have card. Now u can understand about my situation. I spend RS 6000/-for this. Now u can see what is Philips service
This review was made for MMS2160B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
This review was made for MMS2160B Multimedia Speakers 2.1