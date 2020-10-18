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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

1000 seriesMultimedia Speakers 2.0

MMS1015/94

Music, Gaming & Entertainment

These multimedia speakers are perfect for listening to music or gaming on your console, desktop or laptop. Front-facing controls with USB plug and play, audio-in and FM radio mean you can enjoy the entertainment of your choice.

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Music, Gaming & Entertainment

  • Bluetooth

  • Audio-in

  • USB

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Compatible with music, games, film & internet audio sources

All types of music, games, films and internet audio sources can be played, so no matter what you want to hear, we make your multimedia experiences sound more involving than ever.

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