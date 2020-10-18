2 year warranty
Discontinued
MMS1015/94
Music, Gaming & Entertainment
These multimedia speakers are perfect for listening to music or gaming on your console, desktop or laptop. Front-facing controls with USB plug and play, audio-in and FM radio mean you can enjoy the entertainment of your choice.
Bluetooth
Audio-in
USB
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
All types of music, games, films and internet audio sources can be played, so no matter what you want to hear, we make your multimedia experiences sound more involving than ever.
Reviews