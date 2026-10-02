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  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling
  • One tool, easy & efficient styling

All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series14 in 1 trimmer

MG3951/30

4.1

| (396) Reviews | 81% recommend this product

One tool, easy & efficient styling

Designed for versatility & efficiency. With 14 attachments, self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting precision, and rounded tips for gentler trimming, the trimmer gives you the versatility to efficiently tackle all your grooming needs.

See all benefits

For face, hair and body

One tool, easy & efficient styling

  • Blades with rounded tips

  • Self-sharpening blades

  • Charging & low battery LED

  • 0.5 mm Precision trimming comb

  • Intimate comb

14 tools for all your grooming needs

14 tools for all your grooming needs

Our trimmer comes with 14 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair, and groom your body, conveniently covering all your grooming needs.

Your ideal beard with ease and precision

Your ideal beard with ease and precision

The trimmer's blades and beard combs create clean, straight lines for your ideal look with ease.

Clip your hair, your way

Clip your hair, your way

Attach the hair clipping comb and choose from the different length settings to easily maintain your hairstyle at home.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

396

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

02/10/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Philips mg 3927

Go for it and the intimate comb is tremendous thanks philips

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-09-06

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-09-06

01/10/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Good trimmer, terrible manual

Good multipurpose system. Wish the small manual had bigger fonts and didn't use such small graphics. It's quite difficult to understand how the attachments work. Please choose function over form, Philips. Even this review page is terrible to navigate on phone and highly irritating.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-08-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-08-15

09/09/2026

India

India

It is amazing product of philips trimmer.

It’s very good product! Ive been used before also of philips only then i upgraded into this new version with more equipments which i ordered one for me like it’s very useful and worth it. So i would highly recommend to buy products of Philips. Thankyou Philips! Your regards,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-09-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-09-06

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