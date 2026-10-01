2 year warranty
One tool, easy & efficient styling
Designed for versatility & efficiency. With 9 attachments, self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting precision, and rounded tips for gentler trimming, the trimmer gives you the versatility to efficiently tackle all your grooming needs.
Blades with rounded tips
Self-sharpening blades
Charging LED
0.5 mm Precision trimming comb
Intimate comb
Our trimmer comes with 9 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair, and groom your body, conveniently covering all your grooming needs.
The trimmer's blades and beard combs create clean, straight lines for your ideal look with ease.
Attach the hair clipping comb and choose from the different length settings to easily maintain your hairstyle at home.
4.1
of 5
395
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Parax
01/10/2026
India
Verified buyer
Good trimmer, terrible manual
Good multipurpose system. Wish the small manual had bigger fonts and didn't use such small graphics. It's quite difficult to understand how the attachments work. Please choose function over form, Philips. Even this review page is terrible to navigate on phone and highly irritating.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-08-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-08-15
Hemlu
09/09/2026
India
It is amazing product of philips trimmer.
It’s very good product! Ive been used before also of philips only then i upgraded into this new version with more equipments which i ordered one for me like it’s very useful and worth it. So i would highly recommend to buy products of Philips. Thankyou Philips! Your regards,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-06
Dipyoti
29/08/2026
India
Great product!
I just got my trimmer delivered today and I had my first trim and it was very smooth. Also after registering the product I got extended 5 years of warranty, which is really helpful.
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3917/15 8 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-08-29
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3917/15 8 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-08-29
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase