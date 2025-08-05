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2 year warranty
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All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series 9 in 1 trimmer
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MG3927/15
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User Manual - English
All (9)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use my Philips hair removal product?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
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