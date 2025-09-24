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2 year warranty
All series
Multigroom series 5000 multipurpose trimmer
Discontinued
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MG3760/33
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Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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