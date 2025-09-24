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2 year warranty

All series

Multigroom series 5000 multipurpose trimmer

Discontinued

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Multigroom series 5000multipurpose trimmer

MG3760/33

Multigroom series 5000 multipurpose trimmer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Data Act Document - English

  • PDF file, 207.8 kB
  • 24 September 2025

User Manual - English

  • PDF file, 2.3 MB
  • 24 September 2026

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