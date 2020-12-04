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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

DVD Micro Theater

MCD290/98

4.3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

DVD, WMA-CD and MP3-CD playback

You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with DVD, WMA-CD and MP3-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music. Home entertainment will never be the same again!

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DVD, WMA-CD and MP3-CD playback

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

04/12/2020

India

India

Great product

This is ALL IN ONE system means FM, CASSETTE,and CD PLAYER togather so I love this..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD290 DVD Micro Theater

Date of Use 2018-12-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD290 DVD Micro Theater

Date of Use 2018-12-04

15/07/2020

India

India

Great product

Product is too good. But now i want to exchange offer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD290 DVD Micro Theater

Date of Use 2018-07-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD290 DVD Micro Theater

Date of Use 2018-07-15

15/11/2018

India

India

Exchange offer

I am looking for an exchange offer for my Philips DVD Micro Theater MCD290.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD290 DVD Micro Theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD290 DVD Micro Theater

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