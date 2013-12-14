2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Compact yet powerful, this system delivers incredible sound with 50W RMS power. It also plays DVDs, music from USB and FM radio. Its compact design gives you extremely flexible placement, so you can enjoy superb sounds anywhere at home.
50W
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
3.8
of 5
12
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
manish88
14/12/2013
India
BEST PRODUCT in low price
i have recently purchased this product. the product has very good design and also the sound quality is very good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD135 Classic DVD micro system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD135 Classic DVD micro system
pearl
03/09/2013
India
Neat design; Good Features; Superb Sound Quality
My Philips Music System is working very well and I really love it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD135 Classic DVD micro system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD135 Classic DVD micro system
ugamoorthi
05/03/2014
India
good product need some improvement
1. The system lacks with resume which is mandatory to hear uninterrupted play 2. Speaker must be covered with metal grills instead of synthetic fabric. 3. customize equalizer not available default in built only can be used
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD135 Classic DVD micro system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD135 Classic DVD micro system
Music with Digital Right Management not supported.