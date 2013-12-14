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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Classic DVD micro system

MCD135/51

3.8

| (12) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

Compact yet powerful, this system delivers incredible sound with 50W RMS power. It also plays DVDs, music from USB and FM radio. Its compact design gives you extremely flexible placement, so you can enjoy superb sounds anywhere at home.

See all benefits

Relax to great music and movie

Obsessed with sound

  • 50W

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

2x25W RMS/50W Total Power

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

12

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

1

14/12/2013

India

India

BEST PRODUCT in low price

i have recently purchased this product. the product has very good design and also the sound quality is very good

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD135 Classic DVD micro system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD135 Classic DVD micro system

03/09/2013

India

India

Neat design; Good Features; Superb Sound Quality

My Philips Music System is working very well and I really love it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD135 Classic DVD micro system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD135 Classic DVD micro system

05/03/2014

India

India

good product need some improvement

1. The system lacks with resume which is mandatory to hear uninterrupted play 2. Speaker must be covered with metal grills instead of synthetic fabric. 3. customize equalizer not available default in built only can be used

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD135 Classic DVD micro system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD135 Classic DVD micro system

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Disclaimers

  1. Music with Digital Right Management not supported.