2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD110/94
Enjoy great movie experience
You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot Micro Hi-Fi with DVD and MP3-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music.
Easy-to-use remote control included
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
asho06
15/09/2013
India
overall a good product. butprice has to be brought down
Look and design compact I use it every day in the meningitis and I am satisfied I recommend this product I want to buy one more
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD110 Component DVD micro system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD110 Component DVD micro system
PS8891
26/08/2013
India
The product is good for CD/DVD...
Only problem I found, whever I used USB for MP3 songs, after 5-6 songs it shut downs automatically and restarts from first song...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD110 Component DVD micro system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD110 Component DVD micro system
PKR1951
26/08/2013
India
I am not very happy with this product.
The design is all right. The CD section is awful. But I am not happy with the tuner device. It is very complicated and difficult to use. The USB component also does not work perfectly. I had to repair it twice.
This review was made for MCD110 Component DVD micro system
This review was made for MCD110 Component DVD micro system