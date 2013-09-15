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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Component DVD micro system

MCD110/94

4

| (3) Reviews

Enjoy great movie experience

You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot Micro Hi-Fi with DVD and MP3-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music.

See all benefits

with USB direct playback

Enjoy great movie experience

Easy-to-use remote control included

Easy-to-use remote control included

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

5
3
2
1

15/09/2013

India

India

overall a good product. butprice has to be brought down

Look and design compact I use it every day in the meningitis and I am satisfied I recommend this product I want to buy one more

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD110 Component DVD micro system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD110 Component DVD micro system

26/08/2013

India

India

The product is good for CD/DVD...

Only problem I found, whever I used USB for MP3 songs, after 5-6 songs it shut downs automatically and restarts from first song...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD110 Component DVD micro system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD110 Component DVD micro system

26/08/2013

India

India

I am not very happy with this product.

The design is all right. The CD section is awful. But I am not happy with the tuner device. It is very complicated and difficult to use. The USB component also does not work perfectly. I had to repair it twice.

This review was made for MCD110 Component DVD micro system

This review was made for MCD110 Component DVD micro system

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