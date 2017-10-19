2 year warranty
Discontinued
Simply sounds great
This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favorite movies and music at home.
Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.
Play virtually any media format you want - whether they be DivX, MP3s, WMA or JPEGs. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system - in the comfort of your living room.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Akash1992
19/10/2017
India
Excellent Performance...
These features should be.. 1. To customize the base. 2. USB Connectivity. But the overall performance is excellent, High efficiency Sub-woofer and good quality sound of tweeters. and I am very happy from this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3000 DVD home theater system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3000 DVD home theater system