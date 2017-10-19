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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

DVD home theater system

HTS3000/98

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Simply sounds great

This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favorite movies and music at home.

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Simply sounds great

Built-in FM/MW tuner

Built-in FM/MW tuner

Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.

Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

Play virtually any media format you want - whether they be DivX, MP3s, WMA or JPEGs. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system - in the comfort of your living room.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

19/10/2017

India

India

Excellent Performance...

These features should be.. 1. To customize the base. 2. USB Connectivity. But the overall performance is excellent, High efficiency Sub-woofer and good quality sound of tweeters. and I am very happy from this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3000 DVD home theater system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3000 DVD home theater system

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