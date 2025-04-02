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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTS2500/98

4.2

| (12) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

Powerful surround sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Compact speakers with Dolby Digital surround sound pump up your home entertainment experience

See all benefits

Powerful surround sound

  • DVD playback

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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Compact design that fits anywhere

Compact design that fits anywhere

The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

12

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

2
1

02/04/2025

India

India

Best sound output Clear and powerfull I feel my room like as theater

This review was made for HTS2500 5.1 Home theater

Date of Use 2024-04-02

This review was made for HTS2500 5.1 Home theater

Date of Use 2024-04-02

01/09/2013

India

India

This Product Is Excellent

The 5.1 Sound is Excellent and has good Clarity. I feel that Iam in Theatre when Watching Hd Movies with this Home Theater.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS2500 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS2500 5.1 Home theater

14/05/2012

India

India

Value for money

I purchased the system about three back. Till now there is no need for any repair and it supports many type of file systems.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS2500 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS2500 5.1 Home theater

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