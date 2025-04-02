2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful surround sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Compact speakers with Dolby Digital surround sound pump up your home entertainment experience
DVD playback
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
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The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.
4.2
of 5
12
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Shalini_Cutty_249
02/04/2025
India
Best sound output Clear and powerfull I feel my room like as theater
This review was made for HTS2500 5.1 Home theater
Date of Use 2024-04-02
This review was made for HTS2500 5.1 Home theater
Date of Use 2024-04-02
gok77
01/09/2013
India
This Product Is Excellent
The 5.1 Sound is Excellent and has good Clarity. I feel that Iam in Theatre when Watching Hd Movies with this Home Theater.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS2500 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS2500 5.1 Home theater
AKD68
14/05/2012
India
Value for money
I purchased the system about three back. Till now there is no need for any repair and it supports many type of file systems.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS2500 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS2500 5.1 Home theater