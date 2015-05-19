2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7628/00
Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1L bowl and 1.75 L blender and a variety of high performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
650 W
Compact 2 in 1 setup
2.1 L bowl
Accessories for + 25 functions
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
A 1.75-liter break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 liter for up to up to 5 smoothie portions at once.
Unlike other cheaper food processors, this Philips Food Processor lacks an inner chimney shaft in the middle of the bowl. This means that soups and other liquids won't leak from the middle of the bowl, keeping your food processor and kitchen counter clean! It even makes assembling your appliance much easier - simply click your tool holder in place in the bowl, guided by the form fitting couplings.
Awards
3.3
of 5
11
Reviews
Prakharsfc
19/05/2015
India
Excellent Product like Big Things in small Pandora Box
The Machine is compact , soft and sweet. You cannot expect so much from such a little machine. The 650W motor is too powerful and it does all the function which one needs on a daily basis in the kitchen. The accessories are sturdy and the build quality is amazing. The jar is strong and decent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7628/00 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7628/00 Food processor
ANANDU
25/01/2015
India
Good design has gone in to this product. Make the kitchen work simpler.
Nice product. I feel one chutney jar (mini mixie) could have been supplied along with this. Even if it is optional and comes at extra cost, does not matter.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7628/00 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7628/00 Food processor
Farhana
01/01/2015
India
Compact easy to use
Good for knealding flour, chopping and dicing. A must for daily use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7628/00 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7628/00 Food processor