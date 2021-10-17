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  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy

Discontinued

Viva CollectionSoupMaker

HR2201/81

3.9

| (18) Reviews

Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy

The Philips SoupMaker has 5 pre-set programs for ultimate versatility. It can make smooth soup, chunky soup, compote and smoothies. You can also use it as a normal blender. Preparing your favorite homemade recipes has never been so easy!

See all benefits

Healthy. Delicious. Homemade.

Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy

  • 1.2L with 5 programs

  • Stainless single housing

  • 1.2m cord, spout

  • Booklet with 31 recipes

Create your favorite soup within 20 minutes

Create your favorite soup within 20 minutes

With the Philips SoupMaker you can create your favorite soup within 20 minutes.

Power 990 W

Power 990 W

Thanks to efficient 990W heating power, your favorite soups are ready within 20 minutes.

Robust stainless steel jar

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

18

Reviews

3

17/10/2021

India

India

The product prepares soups in a hassle free manner

An excellent product suiting the requirements. Absolute value for money product. Highly recommended

Pros

Hassle free preparation

Cons

A bit of electrical consumption but saves gas

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2201/81 SoupMaker

Date of Use 2021-09-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2201/81 SoupMaker

Date of Use 2021-09-17

31/05/2021

India

India

Excellent product. But service is not available.

Soupmaker is not blending now. Unable to locate the service center in chennai.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2201/81 SoupMaker

Date of Use 2019-05-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2201/81 SoupMaker

Date of Use 2019-05-31

20/11/2020

India

India

Great buy

It is a boon with two toddlers for whom serving nutritious food is always a priority to me. If you are a small family then I would suggest to only put the vegetables and water in the appliance. You can add condiments just before serving, storing the leftover for later use. I have been practicing this and the bland soup stays in the refrigerator for a week easily.

Pros

Making soup has become easy easy

Cons

The minimum mark should be at a little lower level

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2201/81 SoupMaker

Date of Use 2018-11-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2201/81 SoupMaker

Date of Use 2018-11-20

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