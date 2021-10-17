2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2201/81
Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
The Philips SoupMaker has 5 pre-set programs for ultimate versatility. It can make smooth soup, chunky soup, compote and smoothies. You can also use it as a normal blender. Preparing your favorite homemade recipes has never been so easy!
1.2L with 5 programs
Stainless single housing
1.2m cord, spout
Booklet with 31 recipes
With the Philips SoupMaker you can create your favorite soup within 20 minutes.
Thanks to efficient 990W heating power, your favorite soups are ready within 20 minutes.
3.9
of 5
18
Reviews
Deepak61
17/10/2021
India
The product prepares soups in a hassle free manner
An excellent product suiting the requirements. Absolute value for money product. Highly recommended
Pros
Hassle free preparation
Cons
A bit of electrical consumption but saves gas
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2201/81 SoupMaker
Date of Use 2021-09-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2201/81 SoupMaker
Date of Use 2021-09-17
Jshree_
31/05/2021
India
Excellent product. But service is not available.
Soupmaker is not blending now. Unable to locate the service center in chennai.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2201/81 SoupMaker
Date of Use 2019-05-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2201/81 SoupMaker
Date of Use 2019-05-31
KA853
20/11/2020
India
Great buy
It is a boon with two toddlers for whom serving nutritious food is always a priority to me. If you are a small family then I would suggest to only put the vegetables and water in the appliance. You can add condiments just before serving, storing the leftover for later use. I have been practicing this and the bland soup stays in the refrigerator for a week easily.
Pros
Making soup has become easy easy
Cons
The minimum mark should be at a little lower level
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2201/81 SoupMaker
Date of Use 2018-11-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2201/81 SoupMaker
Date of Use 2018-11-20