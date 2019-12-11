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2 year warranty

  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily

Discontinued

Stand mixers

HR1565/50

4

| (5) Reviews

Prepare homemade delicacies easily

Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 400 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper.

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Mixer with rotating bowl

Prepare homemade delicacies easily

  • 400 W

  • Stainless steel beaters

  • Dough hooks, 3 L Rotating bowl

Powerful 400 W motor

Powerful 400 W motor

Powerful 400 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

3 l rotating bowl

3 l rotating bowl

Mixer stand

Mixer stand

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

5

Reviews

4
1

11/12/2019

India

India

Verified buyer

Powerful machine

A powerful machine to save extra efforts and get more productivity, get better result.

Pros

Better result

Cons

May be heat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1565/50 Stand mixers

Date of Use 2019-08-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1565/50 Stand mixers

Date of Use 2019-08-10

27/04/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

good quality product .very much useful of my regualer work of whipping the cream for cake making process

nice product if possible additional attachment for allied works also me be explored to upgrade the unit in future

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1565/50 Stand mixers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1565/50 Stand mixers

30/01/2017

India

India

Beautiful in looks and works. But inside of stand cannot be opened or pepped through, butter/ cream gets stuck inside stand. Inside cannot be washed .

Inside of stand cannot be washed out. Due to stuck cream/butter inside, cockroaches ,ants. Gather inside. Insidr of stand cannot be opened for washing. Other wise beautiful product. Beautiful working. Have used twice till date.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1565/50 Stand mixers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1565/50 Stand mixers

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