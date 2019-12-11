2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1565/50
Prepare homemade delicacies easily
Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 400 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper.
400 W
Stainless steel beaters
Dough hooks, 3 L Rotating bowl
Powerful 400 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.
4.0
of 5
5
Reviews
Kraze
11/12/2019
India
Verified buyer
Powerful machine
A powerful machine to save extra efforts and get more productivity, get better result.
Pros
Better result
Cons
May be heat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1565/50 Stand mixers
Date of Use 2019-08-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1565/50 Stand mixers
Date of Use 2019-08-10
deepak53
27/04/2017
India
Verified buyer
good quality product .very much useful of my regualer work of whipping the cream for cake making process
nice product if possible additional attachment for allied works also me be explored to upgrade the unit in future
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1565/50 Stand mixers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1565/50 Stand mixers
Inderjagasia
30/01/2017
India
Beautiful in looks and works. But inside of stand cannot be opened or pepped through, butter/ cream gets stuck inside stand. Inside cannot be washed .
Inside of stand cannot be washed out. Due to stuck cream/butter inside, cockroaches ,ants. Gather inside. Insidr of stand cannot be opened for washing. Other wise beautiful product. Beautiful working. Have used twice till date.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1565/50 Stand mixers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1565/50 Stand mixers