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  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand mixers HR1453/70

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand mixers

HR1453/70

4.7

| (37) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Culinary tools for life

The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy.

See all benefits

Mixer for delicious dessert and homemade cake

Culinary tools for life

  • 300 W

  • Stainless steel beaters

  • Dough hooks

Powerful 175 W motor

Powerful 175 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

Multiple speeds and turbo function

Multiple speeds and turbo function

Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

Beaters and dough hooks included

Beaters and dough hooks included

A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

37

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

27/08/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

Excellent porduct

The mixing is very effective and smooth with this product.The running of the machine is almost soundless, vibration less, though I have not tried with the dough hook attachments. I think, there is scope to add other attachments for other purposes.The machine also is provided an extra feature of cord clip to warp the power cord when the machine is not in use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1453/70 Hand mixers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1453/70 Hand mixers

15/01/2016

India

India

NICE

Nice product & ease of use, cleaning of the accessories is also easy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1453/70 Hand mixers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1453/70 Hand mixers

14/10/2014

India

India

Excellent Product

This is very Excellent Product by its Design and features.

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1453/70 Hand mixers

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1453/70 Hand mixers

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