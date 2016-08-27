2 year warranty
Discontinued
Culinary tools for life
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy.
300 W
Stainless steel beaters
Dough hooks
Powerful 175 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.
Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.
A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.
4.7
of 5
37
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Debu
27/08/2016
India
Verified buyer
Excellent porduct
The mixing is very effective and smooth with this product.The running of the machine is almost soundless, vibration less, though I have not tried with the dough hook attachments. I think, there is scope to add other attachments for other purposes.The machine also is provided an extra feature of cord clip to warp the power cord when the machine is not in use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1453/70 Hand mixers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1453/70 Hand mixers
GOTAM
15/01/2016
India
NICE
Nice product & ease of use, cleaning of the accessories is also easy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1453/70 Hand mixers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1453/70 Hand mixers
Manish9625
14/10/2014
India
Excellent Product
This is very Excellent Product by its Design and features.
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1453/70 Hand mixers
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1453/70 Hand mixers