2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy homemade food any day
Philips brings you the new Philips chopper, a helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy.
400 W
1 L
Plastic bowl
2 blades
All accessories are dishwasher safe to easily help you keep your versatile product clean
Easy control with a single hand using the push button.
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
NPKaur
19/05/2015
India
spare parts are not available
itz good but itz spare parts are not available( like copping blade etc.) ...so before you buy make sure from your dealer is he provide spares after sale ? ...other wise product is good...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/56 Chopper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/56 Chopper
mzh90
15/12/2013
India
Handy in the kitchen
Chops vegetables really fast. It can even chop meat, but we have to clean it well as the bowl takes up some smell. That's why I use it only for vegetables. The material is sturdy and light. Cleaning is also easy. I find it very handy in the kitchen. Blades are still good even though I am using it from over 18 months.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/56 Chopper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/56 Chopper
Hussainrw
16/11/2013
India
This product has a good build quality and unique design
The main feature of the product is that it has a wide and big bowl which is easy to fill and empty the content. But this product requires space. Overall i am satisfied with the product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/56 Chopper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/56 Chopper