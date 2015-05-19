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2 year warranty

All series

  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day

Discontinued

Chopper

HR1396/56

4

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy homemade food any day

Philips brings you the new Philips chopper, a helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy.

See all benefits

Perfectly chopped onions, tomatoes, herbs and more

Enjoy homemade food any day

  • 400 W

  • 1 L

  • Plastic bowl

  • 2 blades

Dishwasher safe

Dishwasher safe

All accessories are dishwasher safe to easily help you keep your versatile product clean

Push button

Push button

Easy control with a single hand using the push button.

Versatile

Versatile

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

19/05/2015

India

India

spare parts are not available

itz good but itz spare parts are not available( like copping blade etc.) ...so before you buy make sure from your dealer is he provide spares after sale ? ...other wise product is good...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1396/56 Chopper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1396/56 Chopper

15/12/2013

India

India

Handy in the kitchen

Chops vegetables really fast. It can even chop meat, but we have to clean it well as the bowl takes up some smell. That's why I use it only for vegetables. The material is sturdy and light. Cleaning is also easy. I find it very handy in the kitchen. Blades are still good even though I am using it from over 18 months.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1396/56 Chopper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1396/56 Chopper

16/11/2013

India

India

This product has a good build quality and unique design

The main feature of the product is that it has a wide and big bowl which is easy to fill and empty the content. But this product requires space. Overall i am satisfied with the product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1396/56 Chopper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1396/56 Chopper

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