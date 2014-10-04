2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1396/00
Enjoy homemade food any day
Philips brings you the new Philips chopper, a helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy.
500 W
1 L
Plastic bowl
1 blade
Easy control with a single hand using the push button.
2.2
of 5
6
Reviews
nonny
04/10/2014
India
Value For Money
Value for money. easily chopped each and everything . if you want to prepare food for the large family , than it is worth investment. even good for nuclear families particularly ladies who have to manage between home and office.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/00 Chopper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/00 Chopper
Jhasan
29/08/2014
India
Good Product for large scale chopping
Another very good product from Philips. However, i would recommend it for large households or when the guests are arriving. I think the overall method of cutting by hand is more appropriate when the food is being cooked for two to three people.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/00 Chopper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/00 Chopper
Pallavivbhansali
03/08/2018
India
Unhappy with product
The chopper does uneven chopping. It leaves big pieces inside. Can i get it replaced.
This review was made for HR1396/00 Chopper
This review was made for HR1396/00 Chopper