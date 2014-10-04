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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Chopper
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  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Chopper
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Chopper
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Chopper
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Chopper
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Chopper
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Chopper
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Chopper
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Chopper

Discontinued

Chopper

HR1396/00

2.2

| (6) Reviews

Enjoy homemade food any day

Philips brings you the new Philips chopper, a helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy.

See all benefits

Perfectly chopped onions, tomatoes, herbs and more

Enjoy homemade food any day

  • 500 W

  • 1 L

  • Plastic bowl

  • 1 blade

Push button

Push button

Easy control with a single hand using the push button.

Versatile

Versatile

1 L plastic bowl

1 L plastic bowl

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.2

of 5

6

Reviews

3
2

04/10/2014

India

India

Value For Money

Value for money. easily chopped each and everything . if you want to prepare food for the large family , than it is worth investment. even good for nuclear families particularly ladies who have to manage between home and office.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1396/00 Chopper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1396/00 Chopper

29/08/2014

India

India

Good Product for large scale chopping

Another very good product from Philips. However, i would recommend it for large households or when the guests are arriving. I think the overall method of cutting by hand is more appropriate when the food is being cooked for two to three people.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1396/00 Chopper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1396/00 Chopper

03/08/2018

India

India

Unhappy with product

The chopper does uneven chopping. It leaves big pieces inside. Can i get it replaced.

This review was made for HR1396/00 Chopper

This review was made for HR1396/00 Chopper

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