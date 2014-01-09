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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender HR1372/90
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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender HR1372/90
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Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionHand blender

HR1372/90

4.6

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

More power for professional results

Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily.

See all benefits

Powerful 700 Watt motor and double action blade

More power for professional results

  • 700 W

  • Metal bar, double action knife

  • Chopper & 2 accessories

  •  5 speeds +turbo

Double action blade

Double action blade

Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

Multiple speeds and turbo button

Multiple speeds and turbo button

XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

09/01/2014

India

India

superb,it saves time.best for woking womens

it saves time.best for woking womens. best to male butter,dal etc.best to make juice

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1372/90 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1372/90 Hand blender

15/12/2013

India

India

The product is a great deal

The New Philips hand blender is excellent for preparation of quality dishes in a short time without any stress and is a must in every kitchen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1372/90 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1372/90 Hand blender

13/12/2013

India

India

Harry Potter's Magic Wand!

This Hand Blender (HR1372/90 700 W) is just amazing! It works like Harry Potter's Magic Wand. Super-fast speed and excellent performance. I feel that this hand blender is a must for every kitchen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1372/90 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1372/90 Hand blender

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