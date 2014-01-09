2 year warranty
Discontinued
More power for professional results
Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily.
700 W
Metal bar, double action knife
Chopper & 2 accessories
5 speeds +turbo
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.
4.6
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
vaishu
09/01/2014
India
superb,it saves time.best for woking womens
it saves time.best for woking womens. best to male butter,dal etc.best to make juice
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1372/90 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1372/90 Hand blender
Suk7
15/12/2013
India
The product is a great deal
The New Philips hand blender is excellent for preparation of quality dishes in a short time without any stress and is a must in every kitchen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1372/90 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1372/90 Hand blender
Bobby1970
13/12/2013
India
Harry Potter's Magic Wand!
This Hand Blender (HR1372/90 700 W) is just amazing! It works like Harry Potter's Magic Wand. Super-fast speed and excellent performance. I feel that this hand blender is a must for every kitchen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1372/90 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1372/90 Hand blender