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All series

  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1363/04

4.5

| (38) Reviews | 95% recommend this product

Enjoy homemade food in seconds

The Philips handblender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

See all benefits

Enjoy homemade food in seconds

  • 600 W, plastic bar

  • Double action knife

  • 0,5 L Beaker, chopper

  • 2 speeds +turbo

Powerful 600 Watt motor

Powerful 600 Watt motor

To blend food in seconds.

Double action blade

Double action blade

Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

For the toughest ingredients

For the toughest ingredients

The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

38

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

2

06/06/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

easy handling & solving our purpose completely

we have used this for buttermilk distribution in last full month. we have blendered 35 to 40 litres of curd for making butter milk. Very easy with this blender and it takes roughly 10 to 15 minutes only for blundering 35 ltrs curd. very easy for handling also for cleaning. thanks to philips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1363/04 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1363/04 Hand blender

07/10/2015

India

India

Wifey Happy I'm Happy !!!

This one surely brings smiles to a household... So I can surely say 'Wifey Happy I'm Happy' !!!!!!!!!

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1363/04 Hand blender

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1363/04 Hand blender

04/11/2014

India

India

awesome product must have in your kitchen

Great product.awesome to use stylish looks.but product quality some times lacks on standard but overall nice product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1363/04 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1363/04 Hand blender

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