I got this hand blender around last year after my old one broke down. The thing that attracted me was the 2-in-1 feature or the chopping attachment. It's sleek and stylish so that attracted me too. The hand blender is tiny, sleek and for the compact design the blender doesn't take too much storage space. Although its small its chopping power is superlative!! It can chop veggies really fine, make paste for curries, blend soups and sauces; in short it can do anything. I really love how in a matter of seconds it can chop fine, super fine, coarse or anyway we want. It's really effective and efficient. This hand blender is also very easy to clean. Another thing I notice is that whenever we blend things easily spill out of leak but in this hand blender I haven't faced any such problem. The settings and controls are not very complex hence, the blender is very easy to use.