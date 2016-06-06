2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy homemade food in seconds
The Philips handblender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
600 W, plastic bar
Double action knife
0,5 L Beaker, chopper
2 speeds +turbo
To blend food in seconds.
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.
4.5
of 5
38
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
vino49
06/06/2016
India
Verified buyer
easy handling & solving our purpose completely
we have used this for buttermilk distribution in last full month. we have blendered 35 to 40 litres of curd for making butter milk. Very easy with this blender and it takes roughly 10 to 15 minutes only for blundering 35 ltrs curd. very easy for handling also for cleaning. thanks to philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1363/04 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1363/04 Hand blender
VijayBach
07/10/2015
India
Wifey Happy I'm Happy !!!
This one surely brings smiles to a household... So I can surely say 'Wifey Happy I'm Happy' !!!!!!!!!
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1363/04 Hand blender
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1363/04 Hand blender
Nitish31
04/11/2014
India
awesome product must have in your kitchen
Great product.awesome to use stylish looks.but product quality some times lacks on standard but overall nice product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1363/04 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1363/04 Hand blender