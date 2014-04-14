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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1342/00

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1342/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Healthy food made easily

The Philips Hand blender combines 300 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!

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Blender for perfect soups, puree and shakes

Healthy food made easily

  • 300 W, plastic bar

  • Double action knife

  • 0,5 L Beaker, chopper

  • 1 speed

Powerful 300 W motor

Powerful 300 W motor

Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

Double action blade that cuts all ingredients

Double action blade that cuts all ingredients

Beaker to store your soup, puree or shake

Beaker to store your soup, puree or shake

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

14/04/2014

India

India

simply ultimate broduct

A Lot of R&D has been done in developing the product. Its ultimate

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1342/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1342/00 Hand blender

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