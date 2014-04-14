2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthy food made easily
The Philips Hand blender combines 300 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!
300 W, plastic bar
Double action knife
0,5 L Beaker, chopper
1 speed
Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
sumitpower
14/04/2014
India
simply ultimate broduct
A Lot of R&D has been done in developing the product. Its ultimate
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1342/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1342/00 Hand blender