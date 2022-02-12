ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Comfortably close
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close

Discontinued

Philips Norelco 7000 SeriesElectric shaver

HQ7320

4.6

| (24) Reviews | 96% recommend this product

Comfortably close

This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tab every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.

See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Comfortably close

  • Precision cutting system

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Comfort shaving heads

Comfort shaving heads

The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

24

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

2
1

12/02/2022

India

India

Good one

Good one, I used this product for 3-4 years, But nowadays I am not using, Product is very good, easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320 Electric shaver

Date of Use 2020-02-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320 Electric shaver

Date of Use 2020-02-12

26/12/2013

India

India

Superb Shaver

This is just a superb shaver with lighter weight and sharp blades which makes easy yet smooth shave in a minute.....Really Great

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320 Electric shaver

22/12/2013

India

India

Heavy Duty for big beard

I have always had thick beard since I was 16. I have tried many different razors and blades. This shaver did the job. It had no problem and didn't have to go over the same spot several to get a clean shave.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320 Electric shaver

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration
Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 