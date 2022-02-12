I have been using this shaver for more than 2 years now, shaving every alternate day. I must say this is an excellent shaver. It gives an effortless and comfortable shave, even on my hard stubble. The washable feature allows you to clean the shaver more efficiently than using a brush to clean the non-washable types. The same feature also allows you to use the shaver with foam. I am also impressed with the battery life. It can give a continuous run for about half an hour which is enough for atleast 6 shaves (that's 2 weeks for me). Also the original battery is still working after 2 years. The shaver gives a close shave at par with what you get from normal blade type razors. And it does not leave any irritation or rashes on the skin. This is an important gadget that I always keep whether at home or while travelling. I highly recommend this shaver.