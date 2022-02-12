2 year warranty
Discontinued
Comfortably close
This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tab every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.
Precision cutting system
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
4.6
of 5
24
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Bablu123777
12/02/2022
India
Good one
Good one, I used this product for 3-4 years, But nowadays I am not using, Product is very good, easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320 Electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-02-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320 Electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-02-12
kusumwa1
26/12/2013
India
Superb Shaver
This is just a superb shaver with lighter weight and sharp blades which makes easy yet smooth shave in a minute.....Really Great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320 Electric shaver
BeardedBuddy
22/12/2013
India
Heavy Duty for big beard
I have always had thick beard since I was 16. I have tried many different razors and blades. This shaver did the job. It had no problem and didn't have to go over the same spot several to get a clean shave.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.