This is the best straightener by philips lately. It has all the features of a best straightener like temperature control,key lock function(which is a must for models like these wher one accidentally presses the button while straightening).,storage lock function, and the best feature it is a straightener that can curl too. It is an all-in-one product at a reasonable rate.I have a very frizzy and wavy hair.This straightener straightened my hair in max 30 mins with my desired hairstyle.This straightener is better than other philips straighteners in the market like kerashine and all which lack temperature control.Plus this also protects the hair by allowing us to choose lower temperatures and has technology that protects hair.Still i recommend to use a heat protect serum or spray to be safe.The only disadvantage i found was that this cannot be used on wet hair , so blow drying is a must which is little time consuming while some straighteners can be used on wet hair.Overall,I recommend this product to each and everyone who are in the hunt for a really good straightener or a styler.