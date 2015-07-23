2 year warranty
Discontinued
3x more caring straight & curl styles
The new Philips Straight & Curl gives you a straight, wavy and curly look while being gentler on your hair. Hair care with 3x more caring styling thanks to Ionic conditioning, Silky smooth ceramic plates and digital temperature control
Curved ceramic plates
Even heat distribution 230 C
Ionic conditioning
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.
Curved Silky Smooth ceramic plates make creating flicks and curls easier than ever. Wrap the hair around the curved plates or simply create a flick at the tip of your hair.
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Aksh14
23/07/2015
India
Best straightener by philips till date
This is the best straightener by philips lately. It has all the features of a best straightener like temperature control,key lock function(which is a must for models like these wher one accidentally presses the button while straightening).,storage lock function, and the best feature it is a straightener that can curl too. It is an all-in-one product at a reasonable rate.I have a very frizzy and wavy hair.This straightener straightened my hair in max 30 mins with my desired hairstyle.This straightener is better than other philips straighteners in the market like kerashine and all which lack temperature control.Plus this also protects the hair by allowing us to choose lower temperatures and has technology that protects hair.Still i recommend to use a heat protect serum or spray to be safe.The only disadvantage i found was that this cannot be used on wet hair , so blow drying is a must which is little time consuming while some straighteners can be used on wet hair.Overall,I recommend this product to each and everyone who are in the hunt for a really good straightener or a styler.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Care Straight & Curl HP8345/00 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Care Straight & Curl HP8345/00 Straightener