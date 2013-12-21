2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfect style at constant caring temperature
The Philips ProCare straightener protects the hair from overheating, due to its newly developed Dual-Care™ plates, with constant temperature and EHD Technology™
Ceramic plates
Even heat distribution 199C
Ionic conditioning
15 sec. heat up time
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
This straightener keeps a more constant temperature. Thanks to its high-performance heater it allows you to straighten your hair at a more caring temperature while getting the exact style you want!
4.5
of 5
10
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Nishka
21/12/2013
India
User-friendly and Awesome results!
Yeah... I got both the features- user friendliness and great looking straight hair, together in this product! Its got: 1. TEMPERATURE CONTROL right from 130 degree (for touch ups n naturally straight hair) to 199 degree (for curly, coarse hair), which makes it one product for all! For hair that is thick with light waves, I use 160 degree for super good results, 2. ACTIVE IONS for lesser hair damage 3. EHD- even heat distribution technology, distributes the heat evenly to the plate, causing lesser damage to hair. 4.STYLE REFRESH- for a quick touch up with very less amount of heat... n be guilt-free if you are a straightener addict! 5. Surprisingly, the style stays longer. 6. It can be used for curling too... though I am yet to try this. Longer wires, LED temperature display- all make up for a great buy at a decent price (comparing it to what I used to shell out at the salon)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8339/20 ProCare Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8339/20 ProCare Straightener
Kanni9899
17/12/2013
India
Great product for Hair styling
The Philips HP8315 is a great product, easy to use and gives amazing straight hair. It is compact in size and easy to store too. However, be careful as there is no indicator of heat levels. It heats up very quickly in 30 secs, and be sure to monitor the heat levels. But I love the feel of my hair after I use it, and it leaves the hair smooth and silky. Go for it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8339/00 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8339/00 Straightener
bharti123
14/12/2013
India
awesome product
i use straightner once a week and this product is not harmful for my hair. it makes my hair silky smooth and shiny and using this there is no problem of hairfall and rough and dry hair
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8339/00 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8339/00 Straightener