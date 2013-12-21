t has everything you would want in a flat iron... 1- TEMP CONTROL- right from 130 degree (for touch ups n naturally straight hair) to 199 degrees (for curly, coarse hair), which makes it one product for all 2.A LONG WIRE- that makes it easy to reach my dressing table :) 3.ACTIVE IONS- less damage to hair 4.CERAMIC PLATES- introduction not required :) 5.EHD- even heat distribution technology, distributes the heat evenly to the plate, causing lesser damage to hair. 6.My Favourite :) STYLE REFRESH- click this button n ur ready for a quick touch up with very less amount of heat. this will make u guilt free if ur a frequent flat iron user. still ask for more... 7.TWO YEARS WARRANTY- :) Only one problem (at the time of making curls)- the rods get quite hot from outside making it difficult to hold it from the middle so u have to hold it from the tip. PHILIPS gives u, in this straightener, everything it promises n FLIPKART gives u the best deal. If you are looking for a flat iron that has all the functions you want, Procare HP8339 is for you! For people who are confused(like i was) between HP8310 n HP8315, forget dem...... HP8339 has the functions of those two n is far better. (one of my friends have HP8315, i used it, thus i know ;) n they don't even have temp. control) P.S: Its advisable that u use it at a lesser temp. I have wavy hair n 130-150 works just fine for me. Also, NEVER buy a flat iron that doesn't have the temp. control system or it will be like u just have boiling water to take a bath n no option to mix cold water........think about ur hair! so don't be dependent on other philips flat irons that don't have temp control, just thinking that its philips (most of the other philips flat irons don't have temp. control) Happy Straightening :)