2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy straight and shine
Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener allow you to get the straight look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.
Longer plates (100mm)
210C professional temperature
Ceramic plates
The longer plates enable a better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.
This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.
The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
chinari
06/04/2016
India
Mindblowing
A must buy product !! very happy with a purchase and i use it daily...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8319/00 Essential Care
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8319/00 Essential Care
Parul5557
20/01/2015
India
Awesome Product
Simply Awesome Product I got this product and it was just awesome
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8319/00 Essential Care
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8319/00 Essential Care
dhruva
17/11/2014
India
great product
its a great product, easy to use, safe, handy, nice design, time saving, a product i needed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8319/00 Essential Care
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8319/00 Essential Care