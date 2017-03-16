2 year warranty
Discontinued
KeraShine therapy for silky smooth hair
This straightener with ionic technology, jojoba oil, and keratin coating will help you get the beautiful hair and style you want in less time. The extra large plates have been designed for thick or long hair and to minimize damage.
Ceramic Keratin
IonBoost
with jojoba oil
For maximum shine, the ceramic plates have been infused with natural and heat-resistant Jojoba oil. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion, for better care of your hair
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Malaica1991
16/03/2017
India
A life saver
An amazing product. I had permanently straighten my hair two years back, as the new hair growth is frizzy and couldnt be controlled by damaging them, I preferred using the Philips Kerashine Straightener. the results are wonderful and the hair feel so healthy and shinny.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8317/00 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8317/00 Straightener