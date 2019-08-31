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Discontinued

ThermoProtect IonicHairdryer

HP8234/10

4.8

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. Multiple heat and speed settings give the blow dry you want. Features ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature and Ionic Care for frizz-free shine.

See all benefits

with 14mm styling nozzle

Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

  • 2100W

  • ThermoProtect setting

  • Ionic Care

Cool Shot sets your style

Cool Shot sets your style

A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

ThermoProtect temperature setting

ThermoProtect temperature setting

The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

1.8 m power cord

1.8 m power cord

Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

31/08/2019

India

India

Nice product

Nice product , must buy , powerful value for money

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8232/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8232/00 Hairdryer

23/08/2019

India

India

Amazing hair dos

Get styling in few minutes now with the help of this amazing dryer. Have different temperature settings to make styling easy. Have both hot and cold air. A diffuser is there which helps to give volume to hairs. Love it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8232/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8232/00 Hairdryer

10/05/2018

India

India

Product is good. has good features like temperature control easy handelling

Excellent product at excellent price. Good features like temperature control cool shot button and comes with diffuser.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8234/10 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8234/10 Hairdryer

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