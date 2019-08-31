2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. Multiple heat and speed settings give the blow dry you want. Features ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature and Ionic Care for frizz-free shine.
2100W
ThermoProtect setting
Ionic Care
A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Neeraj01
31/08/2019
India
Nice product
Nice product , must buy , powerful value for money
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8232/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8232/00 Hairdryer
Bharti79
23/08/2019
India
Amazing hair dos
Get styling in few minutes now with the help of this amazing dryer. Have different temperature settings to make styling easy. Have both hot and cold air. A diffuser is there which helps to give volume to hairs. Love it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8232/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8232/00 Hairdryer
Shins2
10/05/2018
India
Product is good. has good features like temperature control easy handelling
Excellent product at excellent price. Good features like temperature control cool shot button and comes with diffuser.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8234/10 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect Ionic HP8234/10 Hairdryer