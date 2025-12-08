2 year warranty
Discontinued
Essential care for hair
Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair
Salon Essential
hairdryer
This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.
4.5
of 5
13
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Vipin khatana
08/12/2025
India
Use it as blower continue non- stop 8-9hrs daily And i dont know how many years old it is.. because i m seeing this in my house since i was little .. i was just wondering how its still work no wierd sound no nothing ..
Pros
Its small and probably and i never use its max mood its to much
Cons
1200w
This review was made for HP8105/00 Salon Essential
Date of Use 2023-12-08
This review was made for HP8105/00 Salon Essential
Date of Use 2023-12-08
iamgodsgal
20/12/2013
India
A "must have" product!!!
Have been using it for more than an year and it works really well. All 3 settings work really well. I recommend this product to everyone. Its worth its price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8105/00 Salon Essential
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8105/00 Salon Essential
divyasharma
19/12/2013
India
Superb Hairdryer
This one is the best hairdryer I have ever used. I am saving lot of time as it takes only few minutes to dry the hair. It is light and design is so great which makes it easy to handle. It is just awesome.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8105/00 Salon Essential
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8105/00 Salon Essential