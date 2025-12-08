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Discontinued

Salon Essential

HP8105/00

4.5

| (13) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Essential care for hair

Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair

See all benefits

Drying your hair with care

Essential care for hair

  • Salon Essential

  • hairdryer

1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.

Three flexible settings for more control

Three flexible settings for more control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

Foldable handle for easy portability

Foldable handle for easy portability

This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

13

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

3
1

08/12/2025

India

India

Use it as blower continue non- stop 8-9hrs daily And i dont know how many years old it is.. because i m seeing this in my house since i was little .. i was just wondering how its still work no wierd sound no nothing ..

Pros

Its small and probably and i never use its max mood its to much

Cons

1200w

This review was made for HP8105/00 Salon Essential

Date of Use 2023-12-08

This review was made for HP8105/00 Salon Essential

Date of Use 2023-12-08

20/12/2013

India

India

A "must have" product!!!

Have been using it for more than an year and it works really well. All 3 settings work really well. I recommend this product to everyone. Its worth its price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8105/00 Salon Essential

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8105/00 Salon Essential

19/12/2013

India

India

Superb Hairdryer

This one is the best hairdryer I have ever used. I am saving lot of time as it takes only few minutes to dry the hair. It is light and design is so great which makes it easy to handle. It is just awesome.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8105/00 Salon Essential

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8105/00 Salon Essential

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