2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy care for your hair
.
1000W
This 1000W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.
Careful drying with 2 flexible speed settings
4.4
of 5
141
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Shine1983
14/10/2021
India
Good quality products.
Value for money. Good quality and durability. I like this product.
This review was made for HP8100/46 Hairdryer
This review was made for HP8100/46 Hairdryer
Austin@123
17/04/2021
India
The product is great
The product is working well... Light weight, handy and has attractive design n colour...2year service warranty made me to buy this product
Pros
Handy, light weight, awesome design ,attractive colour, lengthy wire
Cons
Has no option for cold air
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8100/46 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2021-03-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8100/46 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2021-03-17
Kidukachi
21/08/2020
India
Cool product
Nice product worth for money by a international brand I LOVE IT
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8100/46 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-07-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8100/46 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-07-21