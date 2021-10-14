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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Hairdryer

HP8100/00

4.4

| (141) Reviews | 96% recommend this product

Easy care for your hair

.

See all benefits

Salon Compact Hair dryer

Easy care for your hair

  • 1000W

1000W for beautiful results

1000W for beautiful results

This 1000W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

Compact design for easy handling

Compact design for easy handling

Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

Careful drying with 2 flexible speed settings

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

141

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

14/10/2021

India

India

Good quality products.

Value for money. Good quality and durability. I like this product.

This review was made for HP8100/46 Hairdryer

This review was made for HP8100/46 Hairdryer

17/04/2021

India

India

The product is great

The product is working well... Light weight, handy and has attractive design n colour...2year service warranty made me to buy this product

Pros

Handy, light weight, awesome design ,attractive colour, lengthy wire

Cons

Has no option for cold air

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8100/46 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2021-03-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8100/46 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2021-03-17

21/08/2020

India

India

Cool product

Nice product worth for money by a international brand I LOVE IT

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8100/46 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-07-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8100/46 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-07-21

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