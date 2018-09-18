2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultra close for silky smooth skin
Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing even the short hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results.
Total body
with bikini trim attachment
For a maximum skin contact at all times while relaxing your skin before epilating, this combi-attachment positions the epilator at the optimum angle for a constant effective hair removal
Lifts even the short hairs for an extra close epilation and relaxes your skin for a gentler hair removal at the same time
Specifically adapted for more sensitive skin, allowing for gentle epilation in delicate areas.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
RINKUBALA
18/09/2018
India
Trouble free operation for last 6 years
This gadget is working for more than 6 years without any trouble. Make sure input voltage is correct.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6609/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6609/01 Epilator