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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

SatinelleEpilator

HP6609/01

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Ultra close for silky smooth skin

Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing even the short hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results.

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Catches the shortest hairs for perfect results

Ultra close for silky smooth skin

  • Total body

  • with bikini trim attachment

Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

For a maximum skin contact at all times while relaxing your skin before epilating, this combi-attachment positions the epilator at the optimum angle for a constant effective hair removal

Use this attachment for a close and more gentle epilation

Use this attachment for a close and more gentle epilation

Lifts even the short hairs for an extra close epilation and relaxes your skin for a gentler hair removal at the same time

Sensitive cap for delicate skin

Sensitive cap for delicate skin

Specifically adapted for more sensitive skin, allowing for gentle epilation in delicate areas.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

18/09/2018

India

India

Trouble free operation for last 6 years

This gadget is working for more than 6 years without any trouble. Make sure input voltage is correct.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6609/01 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6609/01 Epilator

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