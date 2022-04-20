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2 year warranty
All series
Satinelle Epilator
Discontinued
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HP6419/00
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User Manual - English
Important Information Manual - English
All (2)
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
My Philips Epilator is noisy
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