2 year warranty
Discontinued
Simply smooth for longer
Enjoy long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle epilator. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. For hair free skin up to four weeks. Includes a small cleaning brush.
Legs
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5mm without pulling the skin.
Unique epilation discs remove hairs as short as 0.5mm.
This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene
4.3
of 5
43
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
DKCJAIN050982
08/07/2014
India
VERY FRIENDLY PRODUCT
SENSE & SIMPLICITY AND GENUINELY A GREAT PRODUCT TO USE. VERY WORTHY TO SPEND MONEY ON THIS....GREAT FEEL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6419/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6419/00 Epilator
shwetamht17
22/12/2013
India
awesome hair trimmer
simply wow!!! no need to have razor which can cause cuts, wax which can cause burns. Without any cut or burns, a soothing experience with this product. thanks philips!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6421/00 Compact epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6421/00 Compact epilator
sonu28
19/12/2013
India
Great Features
The Machine is Smooth to use and finest hair is removed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/00 Compact epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/00 Compact epilator