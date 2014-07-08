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Discontinued

SatinelleEpilator

HP6419/00

4.3

| (43) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

Simply smooth for longer

Enjoy long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle epilator. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. For hair free skin up to four weeks. Includes a small cleaning brush.

See all benefits

Fast and gentle corded epilator

Simply smooth for longer

  • Legs

Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5mm without pulling the skin.

Remove hairs as short as 0.5mm

Remove hairs as short as 0.5mm

Unique epilation discs remove hairs as short as 0.5mm.

Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

43

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

3
2

08/07/2014

India

India

VERY FRIENDLY PRODUCT

SENSE & SIMPLICITY AND GENUINELY A GREAT PRODUCT TO USE. VERY WORTHY TO SPEND MONEY ON THIS....GREAT FEEL

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6419/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6419/00 Epilator

22/12/2013

India

India

awesome hair trimmer

simply wow!!! no need to have razor which can cause cuts, wax which can cause burns. Without any cut or burns, a soothing experience with this product. thanks philips!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6421/00 Compact epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6421/00 Compact epilator

19/12/2013

India

India

Great Features

The Machine is Smooth to use and finest hair is removed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/00 Compact epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/00 Compact epilator

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