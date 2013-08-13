2 year warranty
Discontinued
The dryer that gives the results you want
Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control. 2100W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style.
2100W
The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles
This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Emme
13/08/2013
India
One of the best in the market
This is easily one of the best hair dryers in the market, and I'm saying 'one of the best' rather than 'the best' only to be fair to other hair dryers that I have not tried. However, out of all those that I have used, this is the best one. It does exactly what it says, giving you salon-quality blow-dry at home.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4983/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4983/00 Hairdryer