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Discontinued

SalonDry ControlHairdryer

HP4983/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

The dryer that gives the results you want

Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control. 2100W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style.

See all benefits

SalonDry Control

The dryer that gives the results you want

  • 2100W

Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

13/08/2013

India

India

One of the best in the market

This is easily one of the best hair dryers in the market, and I'm saying 'one of the best' rather than 'the best' only to be fair to other hair dryers that I have not tried. However, out of all those that I have used, this is the best one. It does exactly what it says, giving you salon-quality blow-dry at home.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4983/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4983/00 Hairdryer

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