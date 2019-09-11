2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP4696/10
Creative styles, constant care
Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
The Ceramic plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.
This attachement can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.
3.6
of 5
39
Reviews
Moull
11/09/2019
India
Amazing product
Philips hair straightner is good product for frizzy hair...it's easy to use ...we can control the temperature ...works far better than my expectations ...which was good...stays straight for a long time ...make my hair really softer and shiner...I really loved the product as it is like a comb....relatively it takes less time for to straighten long hair...excellent product...great brand too....must buy product. ..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonMultistylist HP4696/10 Multi-Styler
Date of Use 2019-08-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonMultistylist HP4696/10 Multi-Styler
Date of Use 2019-08-11
diva1010
25/12/2013
India
Easy and safe to use
I bought it last year on deewali. I loved the ease of use. Also it doesn't harm the hair to a higher degree like other products, but insted make it smooth. The hair feels smooth and perfect even the next day of use. The style persist even the next day after use. Totally loved it !! Highly Recommended.!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonMultistylist HP4696/22 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonMultistylist HP4696/22 Multi-Styler
VARNITAGUPTA
22/12/2013
India
Perfect accessory for at-home hair dos
Really happy with the product: Curling Tong : Perfect curls in any kind of hair; straight or wavy. Straightening/Crimping Iron: have tried the straightener as of now (Not a big fan of Crimping); works really nicely, not pin-strip straight hair but more of blow dried straight hair (perfect for me). Although the other attachment the spiral thing, not really sure how to use that and also the hair clips do not have that much grip (but doesn't really matter). Love the bag; can nicely put away the whole thing without it taking up much space. All over Product wise : 5/5 (just what I needed) :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonMultistylist HP4696/22 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonMultistylist HP4696/22 Multi-Styler