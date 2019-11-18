2 year warranty
Discontinued
Satinelle
The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.
The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin.
For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.
Cleaning brush for easy cleaning for optimal hygiene
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Rupali11
18/11/2019
India
The product is amazing loved it.
This is a must have product for all women's.. It takes out hair easily.. It is very nice quality product.. Very handy and very easy to use.
Pros
V nice and good for travelling purpose.. Handy and can b use immediately
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP2843/01 Epilator
Date of Use 2019-10-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP2843/01 Epilator
Date of Use 2019-10-18