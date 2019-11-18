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2 year warranty

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  • Single product shot

Discontinued

Epilator

HP2843/01

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Satinelle

The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

See all benefits

Satinelle

Unique Philips epilating system

The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin.

Washable epilation head

For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

Cleaning brush for easy cleaning

Cleaning brush for easy cleaning for optimal hygiene

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

18/11/2019

India

India

The product is amazing loved it.

This is a must have product for all women's.. It takes out hair easily.. It is very nice quality product.. Very handy and very easy to use.

Pros

V nice and good for travelling purpose.. Handy and can b use immediately

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP2843/01 Epilator

Date of Use 2019-10-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP2843/01 Epilator

Date of Use 2019-10-18

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