2 year warranty
HL7568/00
More Juicing, hassle-free grinding
Introducing the all new compact and sturdy Philips Juicer Mixer grinder which is powered with a 500W motor that not only helps you prepare a wide range of juices- Fruits, vegetables and herbs in quick time but enables you to make your favor
500 W
Deep Azure
3 Jar
The Juicer Mixer grinder comes with a Stainless Steel Multipurpose jar and a Blender jar that caters to your grinding and blending requirements - chutneys, masalas, dips, sauces, smoothies, milkshakes and more.
The rotary switch knob with 3 speed & Pulse option has been specially designed to provide good grip and comfort during operation. It enhances the aesthetic appeal of the product.
Rust proof specialized blades help to cut even the toughest ingredients and gives the finest paste and smoothest shakes and purees for daily cooking.
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