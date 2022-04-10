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  • More Juicing, hassle-free grinding
  • More Juicing, hassle-free grinding
  • More Juicing, hassle-free grinding
  • More Juicing, hassle-free grinding
  • More Juicing, hassle-free grinding
  • More Juicing, hassle-free grinding
  • More Juicing, hassle-free grinding
  • More Juicing, hassle-free grinding
  • More Juicing, hassle-free grinding
  • More Juicing, hassle-free grinding
  • More Juicing, hassle-free grinding
  • More Juicing, hassle-free grinding

Daily collectionJuicer Mixer Grinder

HL7568/00

More Juicing, hassle-free grinding

Introducing the all new compact and sturdy Philips Juicer Mixer grinder which is powered with a 500W motor that not only helps you prepare a wide range of juices- Fruits, vegetables and herbs in quick time but enables you to make your favor

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*24 hours of Continuous Juicing

More Juicing, hassle-free grinding

  • 500 W

  • Deep Azure

  • 3 Jar

Multi-utility jars for grinding and blending

Multi-utility jars for grinding and blending

The Juicer Mixer grinder comes with a Stainless Steel Multipurpose jar and a Blender jar that caters to your grinding and blending requirements - chutneys, masalas, dips, sauces, smoothies, milkshakes and more.

Ergonomically designed switch knob

Ergonomically designed switch knob

The rotary switch knob with 3 speed & Pulse option has been specially designed to provide good grip and comfort during operation. It enhances the aesthetic appeal of the product.

Mixer blades for easy grinding & blending

Mixer blades for easy grinding & blending

Rust proof specialized blades help to cut even the toughest ingredients and gives the finest paste and smoothest shakes and purees for daily cooking.

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