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Daily CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7555/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Grind more, cook more

Philips Mixer Grinder offers newly designed 600W Turbo motor with advanced air ventilation system that gives you the confidence of break down free continouse 25 minutes grinding experience even with tough ingredients like black gram(dal)

See all benefits

with 25 minutes continous grinding

Grind more, cook more

  • 600 W

  • 3 jars

  • Celestial Blue/ Bright white

Specially designed 600W Torque X mixer motor

Specially designed 600W Torque X mixer motor

600W Torque X motor for Maximum Juicing, superior mixing and grinding performance

Advanced air ventilation system

Advanced air ventilation system

The advanced air ventilation system provides faster cooling of the appliance which ensures longer life of the motor.

Durable coupler

Durable coupler

The coupler is made of tougher plastic material for firm engagement between the jars and the body which ensures continuous grinding performance; while you focus on your cooking.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

20/07/2017

India

India

Very handy

Good performance. Good looks. Customer friendly.ok

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7555/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7555/00 Mixer Grinder

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