2 year warranty
Grind more, cook more
Philips Mixer Grinder offers newly designed 600W Turbo motor with advanced air ventilation system that gives you the confidence of break down free continouse 25 minutes grinding experience even with tough ingredients like black gram(dal)
600 W
3 jars
Celestial Blue/ Bright white
600W Torque X motor for Maximum Juicing, superior mixing and grinding performance
The advanced air ventilation system provides faster cooling of the appliance which ensures longer life of the motor.
The coupler is made of tougher plastic material for firm engagement between the jars and the body which ensures continuous grinding performance; while you focus on your cooking.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Nitu1987
20/07/2017
India
Very handy
Good performance. Good looks. Customer friendly.ok
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7555/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7555/00 Mixer Grinder