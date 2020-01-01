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2 year warranty

All series

  • Best tasting rice at the touch of a button
  • Best tasting rice at the touch of a button

Discontinued

Daily CollectionRice cooker

HL1665/00

Best tasting rice at the touch of a button

Now treat your family with the best tasting rice each time, at the touch of a button!

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Tasty rice, each time, automatically

Best tasting rice at the touch of a button

  • Open type

Keep Warm function to keep rice fresh for up to 4 hours

Keep Warm function to keep rice fresh for up to 4 hours

Philips Rice Cooker has an in-built, automatic keep warm function. Post cooking, the cooker automatically shifts to the keep warm mode & keeps cooked rice warm, moist & fresh for up to 4 hours.

Starch separator plate ensures khile-khile rice

Starch separator plate ensures khile-khile rice

An accompanying starch separator plate to ensure each grain of rice is well cooked & you get the taste & texture of open pan rice.

No need to cook multiple times thanks to large capacity

Cooks enough for the whole family in one go!

Technical Specifications

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