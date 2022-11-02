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2 year warranty

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  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort

Discontinued

Viva CollectionFood processor

HL1660/00

2.3

| (23) Reviews

Maximum variety, minimum effort

Create home made chapati, drinks, masala and more

See all benefits

Create home made chapati, drinks, masala and more

Maximum variety, minimum effort

  • 700 W

Powerful 700W motor

Powerful 700W motor

Powerful 700W Motor for efficient all round performance

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

Food-grade plastic and high quality stainless steel jars

High quality stainless steel jars enable grinding of batters, purees and pastes milkshakes and lassi in the same jar

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

23

Reviews

02/11/2022

India

India

Quality

Excellent features, the material quality excellent.

Pros

Excellent

Cons

Excellent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL1660/00 Food processor

Date of Use 2021-10-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL1660/00 Food processor

Date of Use 2021-10-02

13/11/2017

India

India

Product looks great and is easy to handle. However product quality is extremely poor.

I bought this product under 2years gaurantee but found it to be noisy enough to wake up the neighbours. The base is very light and vibrates vigourously. Could have lived with this as it was an expensive product but even before one year was over the motor got jammed on grinding less than 50 gms of ginger and green chilly. The service engineer informed that it will need to be replaced. Have been trying to get some action from phillips for over 20 days now. They said they could replace the piece. However since the product was really not upto the mark I wanted it to be replaced by another model. They do not make any other model of food processor anad as such I had requested for a refund but have not had any response from the company. Am truly dissa pointed with a brand which I considered to be extremely reliable. Have used another model of phillip,mixer grinder juicer for nearly 12 years without any issues and thought it was a brand worth investing in. Feel terribly let down by Phillips.Will they come forward with a solution.

This review was made for Viva Collection HL1660/00 Food processor

This review was made for Viva Collection HL1660/00 Food processor

09/09/2017

India

India

This is compact machine and we liked it. What we are missing most is "Chatni Maker attachment" Would you pl suggest if some "Chatni Make" attachment .

This is compact machine and we liked it. What we are missing most is "Chatni Maker attachment" Would you pl suggest if some "Chatni Make" attachment could be brought from Philips and attached with my machine.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL1660/00 Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL1660/00 Food processor

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