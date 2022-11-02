I bought this product under 2years gaurantee but found it to be noisy enough to wake up the neighbours. The base is very light and vibrates vigourously. Could have lived with this as it was an expensive product but even before one year was over the motor got jammed on grinding less than 50 gms of ginger and green chilly. The service engineer informed that it will need to be replaced. Have been trying to get some action from phillips for over 20 days now. They said they could replace the piece. However since the product was really not upto the mark I wanted it to be replaced by another model. They do not make any other model of food processor anad as such I had requested for a refund but have not had any response from the company. Am truly dissa pointed with a brand which I considered to be extremely reliable. Have used another model of phillip,mixer grinder juicer for nearly 12 years without any issues and thought it was a brand worth investing in. Feel terribly let down by Phillips.Will they come forward with a solution.