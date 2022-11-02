2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL1660/00
Maximum variety, minimum effort
Create home made chapati, drinks, masala and more
700 W
Powerful 700W Motor for efficient all round performance
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
High quality stainless steel jars enable grinding of batters, purees and pastes milkshakes and lassi in the same jar
2.3
of 5
23
Reviews
VISNIRMAN
02/11/2022
India
Quality
Excellent features, the material quality excellent.
Pros
Excellent
Cons
Excellent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL1660/00 Food processor
Date of Use 2021-10-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL1660/00 Food processor
Date of Use 2021-10-02
Gitanjali
13/11/2017
India
Product looks great and is easy to handle. However product quality is extremely poor.
I bought this product under 2years gaurantee but found it to be noisy enough to wake up the neighbours. The base is very light and vibrates vigourously. Could have lived with this as it was an expensive product but even before one year was over the motor got jammed on grinding less than 50 gms of ginger and green chilly. The service engineer informed that it will need to be replaced. Have been trying to get some action from phillips for over 20 days now. They said they could replace the piece. However since the product was really not upto the mark I wanted it to be replaced by another model. They do not make any other model of food processor anad as such I had requested for a refund but have not had any response from the company. Am truly dissa pointed with a brand which I considered to be extremely reliable. Have used another model of phillip,mixer grinder juicer for nearly 12 years without any issues and thought it was a brand worth investing in. Feel terribly let down by Phillips.Will they come forward with a solution.
This review was made for Viva Collection HL1660/00 Food processor
This review was made for Viva Collection HL1660/00 Food processor
RCnd
09/09/2017
India
This is compact machine and we liked it. What we are missing most is "Chatni Maker attachment" Would you pl suggest if some "Chatni Make" attachment .
This is compact machine and we liked it. What we are missing most is "Chatni Maker attachment" Would you pl suggest if some "Chatni Make" attachment could be brought from Philips and attached with my machine.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL1660/00 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL1660/00 Food processor