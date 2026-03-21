2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL1659/28
Enjoy homemade food in seconds
Part of an intelligent range of food appliances that provides you total freedom and hassle-free operation. Advanced robotic arm lets you enjoy kitchen tasks without constant supervision. So, you can spend more time with your loved ones!
5 jar 750W
lavender
intelligent
Suction feature of the vacuum feet prevents displacement during operation.
3.4
of 5
125
Reviews
Rajshri
21/03/2026
India
Great product
Love this product. Using it for more than 10 years now. Can we get the jars now?
This review was made for HL1659/28 Food processor
Date of Use 2024-03-20
This review was made for HL1659/28 Food processor
Date of Use 2024-03-20
Farzori
19/02/2022
India
This product is the best for house wives
Best part is when u get guests at home n u need to cut or chop veggies u will get this product done in just few sec . M using rhis since 10 yrs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1659/28 Food processor
Date of Use 2020-02-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1659/28 Food processor
Date of Use 2020-02-19
MePraja
30/12/2020
India
Wonderful product. Using it for the past 12Years!
Except jar wear and tear due to usage,(which is acceptable) we cant find such an intelligent product. Hats off to Phillips. Both the smaller jars are under repair. No resolution despite several attempts. I hope Philips take responsibility, and offer a solution; They say :"when it is philips, you are sure...." (about what?)
Pros
Good product. Safe. Least wear and tear.
Cons
Its customer service personnel act like machines. Not applying mind.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1659/28 Food processor
Date of Use 2020-06-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1659/28 Food processor
Date of Use 2020-06-30