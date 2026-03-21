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2 year warranty

All series

  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds

Discontinued

Food processor

HL1659/28

3.4

| (125) Reviews

Enjoy homemade food in seconds

Part of an intelligent range of food appliances that provides you total freedom and hassle-free operation. Advanced robotic arm lets you enjoy kitchen tasks without constant supervision. So, you can spend more time with your loved ones!

See all benefits

Enjoy homemade food in seconds

  • 5 jar 750W

  • lavender

  • intelligent

750 W powerful motor with minimal sound

750 W powerful motor with minimal sound

Auto shut-off for overload protection

Vacuum feet

Vacuum feet

Suction feature of the vacuum feet prevents displacement during operation.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

125

Reviews

21/03/2026

India

India

Great product

Love this product. Using it for more than 10 years now. Can we get the jars now?

This review was made for HL1659/28 Food processor

Date of Use 2024-03-20

This review was made for HL1659/28 Food processor

Date of Use 2024-03-20

19/02/2022

India

India

This product is the best for house wives

Best part is when u get guests at home n u need to cut or chop veggies u will get this product done in just few sec . M using rhis since 10 yrs

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1659/28 Food processor

Date of Use 2020-02-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1659/28 Food processor

Date of Use 2020-02-19

30/12/2020

India

India

Wonderful product. Using it for the past 12Years!

Except jar wear and tear due to usage,(which is acceptable) we cant find such an intelligent product. Hats off to Phillips. Both the smaller jars are under repair. No resolution despite several attempts. I hope Philips take responsibility, and offer a solution; They say :"when it is philips, you are sure...." (about what?)

Pros

Good product. Safe. Least wear and tear.

Cons

Its customer service personnel act like machines. Not applying mind.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1659/28 Food processor

Date of Use 2020-06-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1659/28 Food processor

Date of Use 2020-06-30

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