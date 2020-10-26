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  • Tough on Food, Easy on ears
  • Tough on Food, Easy on ears
  • Tough on Food, Easy on ears
  • Tough on Food, Easy on ears
  • Tough on Food, Easy on ears
  • Tough on Food, Easy on ears

Discontinued

Mixer Grinder

HL1643/01

3.4

| (7) Reviews

Tough on Food, Easy on ears

The Philips super silent mixer grinder combines 600 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

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Perfect grinding with minimal noise

Tough on Food, Easy on ears

  • 3 jar 600W

  • lavender

600 W powerful motor with minimal sound

Auto shut-off for overload protection

Lift and grind blades ensure consistent grinding

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

7

Reviews

26/10/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

This is Really Good Product with very less noise

Very Slik design, Less Noise, Less Power Consumption.

This review was made for HL1643/01 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2019-10-26

This review was made for HL1643/01 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2019-10-26

15/06/2017

India

India

Best friend in our kitchen

The product, I believe I ought to have bought some years earlier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1643/01 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1643/01 Mixer Grinder

18/10/2015

India

India

value for money

It a value for money, performance is good. Chutney Jar is very small.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1643/01 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1643/01 Mixer Grinder

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