2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL1643/01
Tough on Food, Easy on ears
The Philips super silent mixer grinder combines 600 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
3 jar 600W
lavender
3.4
of 5
7
Reviews
Ghorpade
26/10/2020
India
Verified buyer
This is Really Good Product with very less noise
Very Slik design, Less Noise, Less Power Consumption.
This review was made for HL1643/01 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2019-10-26
This review was made for HL1643/01 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2019-10-26
Kannettan
15/06/2017
India
Best friend in our kitchen
The product, I believe I ought to have bought some years earlier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1643/01 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1643/01 Mixer Grinder
Vasdil
18/10/2015
India
value for money
It a value for money, performance is good. Chutney Jar is very small.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1643/01 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1643/01 Mixer Grinder