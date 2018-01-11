2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL1631/01
Healthy juice made easy
The Philips superior juice extraction solution that delivers maximum juice output. This juice extractor with 500 watt of power makes preparing healthy and delicious juice, surprisingly easy.
500 W
Blue
2.2
of 5
6
Reviews
DOCTORSID
11/01/2018
India
Verified buyer
Good Product
Product is good and easy to use but there is a slight problem with the lid-it does not fit everytime -loose sometimes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1631/01 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1631/01 Juicer
Shivk
06/09/2013
India
Cleaning and seperation of juicer is not handy so worst for use
I have Philips juicer Mixer Grinder which is not perfect for both the work for good performance.
This review was made for HL1631/01 Juicer
This review was made for HL1631/01 Juicer
Arvind
09/05/2012
India
product is not good, mixer jar break in one month
must improve the quality of jar in mixer grinder and improve the quality of moter
This review was made for HL1631/01 Juicer
This review was made for HL1631/01 Juicer