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  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy

Discontinued

Juicer

HL1631/01

2.2

| (6) Reviews

Healthy juice made easy

The Philips superior juice extraction solution that delivers maximum juice output. This juice extractor with 500 watt of power makes preparing healthy and delicious juice, surprisingly easy.

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With reverse spiral sieve

Healthy juice made easy

  • 500 W

  • Blue

Auto shut-off for overload protection

Compact design for less storage space

Easy to pour and store in separate chamber with spout

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.2

of 5

6

Reviews

5
2

11/01/2018

India

India

Verified buyer

Good Product

Product is good and easy to use but there is a slight problem with the lid-it does not fit everytime -loose sometimes

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1631/01 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1631/01 Juicer

06/09/2013

India

India

Cleaning and seperation of juicer is not handy so worst for use

I have Philips juicer Mixer Grinder which is not perfect for both the work for good performance.

This review was made for HL1631/01 Juicer

This review was made for HL1631/01 Juicer

09/05/2012

India

India

product is not good, mixer jar break in one month

must improve the quality of jar in mixer grinder and improve the quality of moter

This review was made for HL1631/01 Juicer

This review was made for HL1631/01 Juicer

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