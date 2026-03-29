Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Mixer Grinder
Discontinued
Support
HL1605/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
The Philips mixer grinder combines 500 watt of power with lift & grind action blade and a compact design with twin jars. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you